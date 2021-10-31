Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 61.5%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NPSNY stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 140,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Naspers has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPSNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Naspers in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

