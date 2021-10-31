Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Expands By 100.0%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NDVLY remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Friday. New World Development has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

