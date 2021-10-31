Short Interest in New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Expands By 100.0%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NDVLY remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Friday. New World Development has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.
About New World Development
