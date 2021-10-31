Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Rises By 113.2%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 1,279.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

