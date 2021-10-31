Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 34.4%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
