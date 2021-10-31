Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Declines By 34.4%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

