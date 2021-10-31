Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Drops By 44.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ NYXH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 12,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
