Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Drops By 44.0%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NYXH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 12,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

