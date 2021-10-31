Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Increases By 100.8%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PESI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

