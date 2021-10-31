Short Interest in POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Drops By 35.6%

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the September 30th total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.29. POLA Orbis has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

