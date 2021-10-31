Short Interest in PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Rises By 52.3%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,673,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the September 30th total of 1,755,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,739.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $4.33 on Friday. PostNL has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

