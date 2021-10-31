Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Decreases By 32.8%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SYTA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 2,469,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,925. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $15.75.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.