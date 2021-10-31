Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Expands By 98.3%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,900 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 495,200 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 52,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,743. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

