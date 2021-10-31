Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Increases By 61.5%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 232,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

SYN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 959,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,620. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.