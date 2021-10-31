Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 49.8%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.
Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
