Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 49.8%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

