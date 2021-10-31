Short Interest in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Declines By 39.1%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 61,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,522. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 62.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth $264,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $8,394,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,317,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,663,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

