Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Expands By 52.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TEI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
