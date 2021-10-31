Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Expands By 52.7%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TEI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

