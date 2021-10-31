Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Drops By 44.4%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

USAU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 33,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,404. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

