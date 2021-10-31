Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Rises By 44.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

