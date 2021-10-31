Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Declines By 36.0%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 44,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.