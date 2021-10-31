Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Declines By 36.0%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.
Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. 44,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.85. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
