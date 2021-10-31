Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Drops By 44.3%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 1,649,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

West African Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. West African Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.15.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

