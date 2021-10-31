Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $123.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,157,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

