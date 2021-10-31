Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 607,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 401.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

SMAWF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.45. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $177.58.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

