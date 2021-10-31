Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,968. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
