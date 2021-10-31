Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,968. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

