Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

