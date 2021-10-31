Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

Several research firms recently commented on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday.

WAF stock traded up €1.15 ($1.35) on Tuesday, hitting €136.70 ($160.82). 22,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €137.46 and a 200-day moving average of €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

