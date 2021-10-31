Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

SLP opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754 in the last three months. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

