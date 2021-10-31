SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 870,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 206,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

