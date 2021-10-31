Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.

SKX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,668,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.96.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.