Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

