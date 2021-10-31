Skrumble Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $443,170.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $443,170.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

