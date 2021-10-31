SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 6.4%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.10. 3,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several research firms have commented on SKYT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

