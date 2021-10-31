SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
SM Energy stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 5,793,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
