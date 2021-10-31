SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.32. 5,793,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

