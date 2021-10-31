Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,880,093. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $72,230,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.