SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SDC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 8,064,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.46. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

