SmileyCoin (SMLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $700,577.17 and approximately $144.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.