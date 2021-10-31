Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $461.21 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $154.66 million and approximately $461.21 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

