SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SoftBank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,865. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

