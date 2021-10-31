Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.73 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

