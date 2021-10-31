SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.38 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

SWI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,594,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

