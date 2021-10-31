SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $712 million-$716 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.22 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Truist cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 1,594,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,773. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

