SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 908.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

