Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) versus Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Financial Contrast

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 975.56%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Star Equity.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Star Equity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -1.91 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Summary

Star Equity beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

