Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 14th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

SAH opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.55. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

