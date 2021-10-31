Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 393,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 565,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

SONN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.