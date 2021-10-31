Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,300 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 816,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SNOA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 162,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,652. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

