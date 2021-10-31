Sora Validator Token (VAL) Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Sora Validator Token has a market capitalization of $361,554.16 and $221,994.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sora Validator Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,702.08 or 1.00126120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00615160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,548 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sora Validator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sora Validator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.