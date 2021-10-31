Southern States Bancshares Inc (SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 15th

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SSBK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

