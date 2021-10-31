Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) versus M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Financial Contrast

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southern States Bancshares and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 M&T Bank 0 6 6 0 2.50

Southern States Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $165.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A M&T Bank 30.39% 12.37% 1.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.01 $1.35 billion $10.02 14.68

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Southern States Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans and sells substantial

