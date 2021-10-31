Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $215,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.