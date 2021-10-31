Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.27 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $527.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,347,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,462,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

