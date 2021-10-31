S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 14,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.3% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 320.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 45,314 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 55.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $35,340,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $475.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.