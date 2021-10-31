Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) versus Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Head to Head Analysis

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.60%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than Spectris.

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectris pays out 79.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.26 billion 3.07 $595.59 million $2.36 20.75 Spectris $1.72 billion 3.01 -$21.83 million $0.72 31.46

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Hapoalim B.M. and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Hapoalim B.M. 28.84% 11.14% 0.82% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats Spectris on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services. Small Businesses provides a variety of banking services to business customers. Housing Loans is providing credit services for housing to customers of retail activity. The Corporate Activity segment operates in Commercial and Business sectors. Business sector provides financial services to large corporations in Israel and abroad. The International Activity segment operates in Financial Management and Adjustments. Financial Management is responsible for the management of the bank’s sources and uses, for the bank’s nostro activity, for the activity of the transaction rooms (foreign currency and securities), for provident fund management companies services and for the provision of operating services to financial asset managers, and securities management services for all bank customers. Adjustments includ

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products. It also supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, software, and services for product design optimization and manufacturing control; and designs and manufactures tooling and monitoring system for installation and acquisition services, data processing services, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced analytics consulting. In addition, the company offers various industrial automation products, including IIoT controllers and gateways, data acquisition and protocol converters, human machine interface operator displays and panel meters, visualisation software products, proportionalÂ-integralÂ-derivative controllers, remote terminal units, input/output products, and signal conditioners and sensors; and industrial networking products, which include ethernet switches, wired and wireless routers, and network and device management software products. Further, it provides on-line and off-line measurement and control solutions for the dimensional monitoring of diameter, ovality, wall thickness, eccentricity, length and speed, and other parameters; particle measuring systems; and supplies gas analysis solutions and various related product and services. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

